Minimal Damage, No Injuries From Cliff Street Fire

Battle Creek firefighters were called upon, but minimal damage was done, Tuesday evening at a home on Cliff Street. Fire crews were called to the first block of Cliff around 6:45 PM. According to a release from the city, seven different rescue vehicles arrived, including a truck, two engines, and Squad 6. At the home, a stove was found to be smoldering around a refrigerator and part of a wall. Hotspots were quickly extinguished and the damage was kept to a minimum. No injuries took place.