Calhoun County Shooting Leaves 1 Dead 2 Injured, Sheriff Asks For The Public’s Help

A deadly shooting incident near Albion has left one man dead and two injured and the Calhoun County Sheriff is asking for the public's help.

Detectives from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office asking for the public's help in understanding more about a deadly shooting incident that took place in Marengo Township last night.

Last night, deputies responded to Oaklawn Hospital in Marshall for a 30-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. He is currently in serious condition. According to Calhoun County Sheriff Steve Hinkley, the 30-year-old male at Oaklawn is a family member at the residence where the shooting took place.

Deputies found that a shooting took place in the 14000 block of 24 Mile Road in Marengo Township. When deputies arrived at the scene, they located a 24-year-old man dead on the side of the road who had also been shot. Sheriff Hinkley identified the deceased 24-year-old as a suspect in the incident.

While investigating, they learned of another male who had fled on foot, and a K-9 tracked a 23-year-old Albion man 1/4 mile from the scene. He was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital and has also been identified as a suspect in the incident according to Calhoun County Sheriff Hinkley.

Detectives learned that an occupied vehicle with additional suspects was parked near the location and fled. They do not have names or a description of the vehicle.

Anyone who may have information about the case is asked to contact Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Detectives at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

