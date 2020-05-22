Miracle League For Kids With Disabilities Coming To Schoolcraft

Now some kids in Southwest Michigan once excluded from baseball will truly have "a league of their own."

The Southwest Michigan Miracle League broke ground on what will be home to their new baseball facility on Wednesday. It's not just any baseball facility, but one that allows kids to hit a ball if they are blind, to throw a ball to a teammate while using a walker, and score a run while using a wheelchair to round the bases. A dream that has been two years in the making. To date, the group has raised $750,000 of the $1.1 million goal they started with two years ago. Those efforts allowed them to finally break ground to allow construction to begin. See their social distancing groundbreaking below.

There are 4,600 kids in Kalamazoo County who have disabilities that could benefit from having a field like this in our area. Kids in counties throughout southwest Michigan will be welcome to play and will benefit. Because the Miracle League Field will be located on US-131, it has good visibility and easy access to people throughout southwest Michigan.

Southwest Michigan Miracle League

Construction for the field is expected to take two months. Board members say they hope that kids will be able to start enjoying the field by this fall.

If you would like to donate, you can do so by clicking here. While the $750,000 raised allows them to build the field but they still need to raise additional funds to be able to complete bathrooms, a concession area and other elements of the field.