Missing Michigan Girl Possibly Headed South Or To The East Coast

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who has been missing for over a week after leaving with a stranger.

Officers with the Ecorse Police Department and the Eaton County Sheriff's Office are searching for 16-year-old Lauren Elizabeth Bailey. Lauren was last seen on February 22, at 1:30 a.m. in Ecorse, Michigan.

Lauren has the mental reasoning of a child that is 10 to 12 years old despite being 16. Law enforcement is concerned that she could be easily led astray by someone claiming to be helping her. Lauren had only been a resident of Michigan for 3 months. She is currently listed with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Lauren is described as having a light brown complexion, standing 5 feet and 8 inches tall, a slim to medium build, with brown eyes, and brown hair with golden brown highlights 1/2 - 1/4 towards the ends of her hair. Lauren is known to prefer wearing long eyelashes, colored hair extensions, or wigs.

At the time Lauren was last seen she was wearing a 3/4 length dark tannish brown coat with a fur hood, black boots, and was carrying a black suitcase.

Law enforcement officers say they believe Lauren left with a stranger and could be trying to find a way to reach the following areas; Arkansas area, Little Rock, Conway, and possibly Mississippi. Lauren is also known to have recently mentioned trying to get to Cincinnati, Ohio, Connecticut, or New York.

Anyone with information on Lauren's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective McCaig at the Ecorse Police Department at 313-381-0900 or Deputy Bush with the Eaton County Sheriff's Office at 517-372-8217.

See the below images of how Lauren Elizabeth Bailey may appear

Photos Courtesy of the Ecorse Police Department & Eaton County Sheriffs Office

