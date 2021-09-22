Missing Van Buren County Woman Found Deceased

The search for a missing 64-year-old Decatur woman has come to a sad conclusion and a White Pigeon man is behind bars

Family members of Melody Rohrer say the 64-year-old left her home for a run on the morning of Monday, September 20, 2021, and did not return.

Melody was in the area of Oak Shores Campground in Decatur in Van Buren County, Michigan.

Melody ran down 84th Street towards the Lake of the Woods boat launch. When Melody failed to return home family members searched for her and located her jacket and one of her shoes on 84th Street near 48th Street.

She was later reported missing to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Department.

Van Buren Sheriff's Department says that Melody's body was found in another county on Tuesday. She was struck by a car. Authorities say the driver then moved her body after the accident. Law enforcement say they quickly developed a suspect.

A 29-year-old White Pigeon man was Tuesday afternoon. He is expected to be charged with vehicular manslaughter, failure to stop at the scene of a serious personal injury accident, and concealing the death of an individual.

The suspect's name is expected to be released following his arraignment.