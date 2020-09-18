Update: FOUND! She Has Been Located & Is Safe

A teen missing from Richmond, Virginia is believed to be en route to Michigan.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 17-year-old Reagan Randolph. She was last seen on September 14, 2020. Reagan got on a plane from Richmond, VA. to Chicago, IL. with the assistance of an adult. Reagon is believed to be traveling or has already traveled from Chicago, Illinois to Traverse City, Michigan where she plans to meet someone that lives in the area.

Reagan is described as having a fair complexion, standing 5 feet and 4 inches tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds, having brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office at 804-693-3890, Officer Sanchez at 804-693-6089 or 911 if you believe it is an emergency.

Reagan Randolph missing from Virginia headed to Michigan

Reagan Randolph missing from Virginia headed to Michigan