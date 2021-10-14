More Covid-19 Benefits On The Way For Those Struggling In Michigan

All Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits are receiving an additional monthly payment in October in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced this week.

Get our free mobile app

More than 1.25 million Michiganders in close to 700,000 households will receive additional food assistance benefits.

Eligible clients will see additional food assistance benefits on their Bridge Card from Oct. 23 through Nov. 1. These benefits will be loaded onto Bridge Cards as a separate payment from the assistance that is provided earlier in the month.

Lewis Roubal, senior deputy director for opportunity at the MDHHS says that this will help those still struggling in the state:

Helping families address food insecurity during the pandemic is one of MDHHS's top priorities. With help from our federal partners, we are helping families put more nutritious food on the table.

All households eligible for SNAP receive an increase of at least $95 monthly, even if they are already receiving the maximum payment or are close to that amount. Households that received over $95 to bring them to the maximum payment for their group size will continue to receive that larger amount.

Below are the maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on their respective household size:

One Person: $250

Two Persons: $459

Three Persons: $658

Four Persons: $835

Five Persons: $992

Six Persons: $1,190

Seven Persons: $1,316

Eight Persons: $1,504

The federal government is providing additional funding to states for food assistance under House Resolution 6201, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Eligible families do not need to re-apply to receive the additional benefits. People who receive food assistance can check their benefits balance on their Michigan Bridge Card by going online to www.michigan.gov/MIBridges or calling a consumer service representative toll-free at 888-678-8914. They can ask questions about the additional benefits by calling or emailing their caseworker.

Customer service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Spanish and Arabic service is available. If you are deaf, deafblind, or hard of hearing or speech-impaired, call the Michigan Relay Center at 7-1-1.

Information around the COVID-19 outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [