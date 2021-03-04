More Fans Allowed At Big Ten Tournament Next Week

The Big Ten Conference announced on Thursday that they will allow up to 8,000 fans per game at next week's Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium (pictured) in Indianapolis, IN.

The B1G Tournament was scheduled to be played in Chicago's United Center. But due to COVID-19 restrictions in Illinois, it has been moved to Indianapolis.

Lucas Oil Stadium is the home stadium for the NFL's Indianapolis Colts and can seat more than 40,000 people for basketball.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, home of the NBA's Indiana Pacers, is the usual host for the men's tournament (every other year). The B1G Women's Tournament will be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, and will allow up to 2,500 fans for their tourney games next week.