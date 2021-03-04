Don’t they always warn people that you should never get between a momma bear and her young? Well, that goes for some humans mothers also.

Fox News is reporting on a mother in the state of Texas who came home from the store at 7 o’clock in the morning last month and saw a man looking into the bedroom window of Mom’s 15-year-old daughter.

The mother immediately called the police and as she did the man ran away. The story, fortunately, does not end there. The police did show up and found this ding-bell still in the neighborhood. The police caught him and this is when it turned interesting.

The suspect tried to run away from the police and Momma bear was not going to let that happen so she tackled him with almost perfect form. Momma bear Phyllis Pena said:

"First instinct was just to make sure he didn’t go any further...My kids are my life and just making sure I protect them”

The man turned out to be a 19-year-old teenager who was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and resisting arrest according to,\ the police.

We saw this great tackle because it was all caught on the police dashboard cam.

Momma bear said that:

"The cop fist-bumped me and he was like, ‘Hey, so I heard the Texans are looking for a new linebacker”

Phyllis, the Texans do not need you but the Lions certainly do.

If you have not seen this please enjoy it, if you have it is worth another look:

If you have not seen this please enjoy it, if you have it is worth another look: