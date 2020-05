On Friday, April 24, 2020, at approximately 9:38 p.m., Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers responded to the intersection of Whites Road and Parkview Ave for the report of a motorcycle crash. Upon arrival, officers were advised by a witness to the crash that the male rider had struck a curb causing him to lose control and be thrown off the motorcycle. The 22-year-old male was treated by LIFE EMS and transported to the hospital with serious injuries.