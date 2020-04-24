VIDEO: Story Time With Kalamazoo Public Safety Part 2

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers are at again with story time. This time KPS Lt. Danielle Guilds reads "Peanut Butter and Cupcake" written by author and illustrator Terry Border.

Amazon's description of the children's story is... "What’s a little piece of bread to do when he’s feeling lonely? Find a friend, of course!

And that’s exactly what Peanut Butter tries to do. But sometimes friends are hard to come by, especially when Hamburger has to walk his (hot) dogs, Cupcake is too busy building castles in her sprinkle box, and Egg laughs so hard he starts to crack up! Does Peanut Butter have a soulmate? Young readers will know the answer long before Peanut Butter does and laugh along with each mismatched pairing."

Kalamazoo Public Safety's story time is part of a nationwide non-profit effort called "Book with Badges". Books with Badges is a reading program for elementary school students to build trust and positive relationships between students and emergency personnel.