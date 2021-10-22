Must-See Michigan Fall Color Drives With Maps

Peak fall foliage in Michigan can range from mid-September through the end of October. The temps have been unseasonably warm so the leaves (which are still there) are just now turning. In Michigan, we get the treat of scorching reds, golds and oranges. Before a windy storm blows them away, it's time to jump in the car and see some stuff!

Photo by Ricardo Gomez Angel on Unsplash

Created by MyLifeClothingCompany, Here is a list of the Best Fall Color Drives in Michigan.

St. Ignace to Naubinway (US-2):

Photo by Lucas George Wendt on Unsplash

Old Mission Peninsula (US-37):

Photo by Lucas George Wendt on Unsplash

Traverse City to Empire (M-22):

google maps

Sunrise Coast (Pure Michigan Byway):

Photo by Dan Freeman on Unsplash

Tunnel of Trees (M-119):

google maps

Cooper Country Trail National Byway:

Photo by Simon Berger on Unsplash

Grand Marias to Munising (Hwy-58):

Photo by Chris Flexen on Unsplash

Newberry to Paradise (M-123):

Photo by Daniel Kim on Unsplash

Black River National Forest Scenic Byway:

Photo by Misty Ladd on Unsplash

Pierce Stocking Scenic Drive:

Photo by McCabe Coats on Unsplash

Huron River Drive (Ann Arbor To Dexter):

Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash