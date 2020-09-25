New Bobblehead of Al Kaline Available Today

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled an officially licensed bobblehead of Detroit Tigers legend, Al Kaline, riding a tiger. The bobblehead is the newest in the very popular “Riding” bobblehead series and celebrates the Hall of Famer known as “Mr. Tiger” who passed away earlier this year. The bobbleheads were produced for the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum by FOCO, an official licensee and manufacturer of Detroit Tigers and MLB merchandise.

Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 2,020 and they are available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. The bobbleheads, which just arrived, are $40 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

Appropriately nicknamed “Mr. Tiger,” Kaline played all 22 of his big-league seasons in Detroit. An 18-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove Award winner, Kaline finished his career with 3,007 hits, 498 doubles, 75 triples, 399 home runs, 1,622 runs scored, and 1,582 RBI. He batted over .300 nine times and finished with a lifetime batting average of .297.

Elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 1980, Kaline was also honored by the Tigers as the first player to have his number retired (No. 6) by the team. Immediately after retiring in 1974, he became the Tigers’ TV color commentator, a position he held until 2002. Kaline worked for the Tigers as a front office until his death on April 6, 2020, at 85 years old. Kaline’s 67 years with one team is one of the longest tenures in MLB history.

"We’re excited to release this bobblehead commemorating Al Kaline, who is regarded as one of MLB’s all-time greats and will always be beloved by Tigers fans everywhere,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We thought of having ‘Mr. Tiger’ riding a tiger would be a great way for fans to show off their admiration for Al.”