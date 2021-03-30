New Portage Pfizer Plant Will Employ 450

It’s been years in the works. And tomorrow, Pfizer is breaking ground on a new manufacturing facility in Portage. The new site may employ as many as 450 people. Most will be new hires for the company. Pfizer first announced plans to build the state-of-the-art facility back in the summer of 2018. The company calls the new plant one of the most, “…technically advanced sterile injectable pharmaceutical production facilities in the world.”

It will be a several-story building encompassing nearly one-half million square feet. The groundbreaking ceremony culminates in a long involved process of design work, along with winning governmental approvals and some local tax breaks.

The groundbreaking is at Pfizer’s global manufacturing complex along Portage Road, just south of Romence Road. The new building is going up near a massive Pfizer warehouse at the complex. Construction is expected to begin almost immediately. Pfizer executives expect the new plant to be ready for operations within the next couple of years.

Pfizer says the company may generate as much as 20 million in new local revenue and upwards of 50 million for the region due to the expansion over the next few years. The new plan initially will be assigned to the manufacture of the pain killer Dynastat. It is used primarily as a post-operative medication.

Pfizer’s Site Leader for the new plant is Ron Perry. He says it will enhance Pfizer’s position in the industry as a leader in technological developments. He says, “Sterile drug product manufacturing is incredibly complex. This contemporary facility will combine cutting-edge technology and a highly talented workforce to assure we remain a trusted and reliable supplier of these therapies to patients.”

Pfizer most recently has been involved with the production of millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine.