New Sam Adams Beer is So Potent It’s Illegal in 15 States, but Not Michigan

Potent and pricey is the best was to describe the soon to be released beer by Samuel Adams, but for true beer lovers it's worth it.

Get our free mobile app

In a statement Thursday, Samuel Adams announced the release date for the highly anticipated Utopias beer.. The specialty of the Boston based brewery is released only every two years. This,the 12th version of Utopias, is barrel-aged and finished with 2,000 pounds of cherries, including Michigan's Balaton fruit, coveted by foodies for their tart-sweet flavor in pies, cherry preserves and wine. We love the little Michigan connection with the cherries.

What's adding to the uniqueness of the limited edition beer, along with the painstaking process of brewing and aging, is the fact that Utopias has a 28% alcohol content. Just to compare the average beer has a typical alcohol level of about 5%, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. Some light beer will even go lower around 4.2%.

Too Much for Some States

For some states, the 28% is too much. The high number actually makes it illegal in 15 U.S. states. Each state determines their limits, so things vary across the county. According to the Sam Adam's website, the Utopias beer batches won't be making their way to: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont or West Virginia.....but they will be making their way to MICHIGAN.

You'll be able to get your hands on the potent 2021 Samuel Adams Utopias starting October 11, but it's not cheap. Available at select specialty beer, wine, and liquor stores, where laws allow, the beer comes with a suggested retail price of $240.