Niles Tattoo Shop Customers Get A Serious Warning

An ominous warning is being released for people who have had tattoos or some types of body piercings performed at a Berrien County establishment. If you’re among them – you need to be tested, quickly, for hepatitis and HIV. The Berrien County Health Department is pointing an accusatory finger at Paparazzi Tattoo and Body Piercing in Niles. Department health experts are investigating the establishment for exposing customers to the blood of other customers because of improper procedures and poorly managed sterilization techniques. The department says customers without a primary care physician may get tested at one of two department facilities in the county. But either way, testing should be done and soon. Hepatitis B and C , and HIV, may not develop to the point of victims showing symptoms for potentially years after exposure.

