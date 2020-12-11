North Pole Trolley Express Bringing Santa To Portage This Weekend

Just because there's a pandemic doesn't mean Santa Claus isn't still coming to town. This weekend Santa will be traveling to 10 different parks in the Portage area in a socially distant holiday warm-up to the big day. The city of portage released a statement announcing the event and where you can see Santa Claus this weekend.

The North Pole Trolley Express will bring Santa and his helpers right to your neighborhood park! Join in the countdown to light the trolley holiday tree and drop your letter to Santa in the trolley mailbox. Santa and Mrs. Claus will hand out some sweet holiday treats! This two-day event begins this Saturday, December 12 and runs through Sunday, December 13. It is a perfect socially distanced photo opportunity for you and your family.

Saturday, December 12

10 - 11 AM @ Westfield Park

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM @ Harbors West Park

1 - 2 PM @ Haverhill Park

2:30 - 3:30 PM @ West Lake Nature Preserve

4 - 5 PM @ Schrier Park

Sunday, December 13

10 - 11 AM @ Portage Creek Bicentennial Park

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM @ Celery Flats Historical Area

1 - 2 PM @ Lakeview Park

2:30 - 3:30 PM @ Ramona Park

4 - 5 PM @ Lexington Green Park

In case you want to be extra careful this holiday season, you can still do virtual Santa and even Mrs. Claus visits with Santa Zooms. You can have multiple kids in the video chatting with either of them and even have a Christmas book read to them from Santa or Mrs. Claus. Either way, the jolly ole' elf is still making his rounds this year, pandemic or not.