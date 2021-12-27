Located in Gaylord, Michigan, Treetops Resort is making some fun changes and upgrades for the 2021/2022 winter season.

While we haven't had a ton of snow in the lower half of the state, Northern Michigan has already had its fair share of snow and will see lots more before the season comes to an end in 2022.

If you've ever been to Treetops Resort in the past, you may have had some difficulties getting on the hill to go tubing. Well, it's looking like that won't be a problem anymore.

General Manager at Treetops Resorts Barry Owens:

Tubing, if you've been here before, it's very popular, very hard to get into because it would always be full. And so we've doubled the size of that. We've tripled the size of our snowmaking so we've been able to make a lot more snow than we have in the past and that'll continue to be very important as we go throughout the winter. We've we increased our rental fleet by 30% for skis and snowboard. So you know, people don't get shut out when they need rentals to come up here.

Another popular activity at Treetops Resort is their sleigh rides which features very large draft horses. You can even do a sleigh ride dinner where you can eat your dinner while riding along on their trails. According to Up North Live, the first sleigh ride and dinner get underway on January 8.

You can also enjoy other activities including dog sledding, skiing, snowboarding, guided headlamp snowshoe hike, comedy shows, and more.

If you're heading to Treetops Resort to ring in 2022, they have family and adult parties that will be taking place as well.

