"One bite, everyone knows the rules."

Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy is famous for a great many things in the world of sports, gambling and even a bit in politics. But most everyday people probably know him for being somewhat of a pizza connoisseur.

Portnoy has gone across the country and taken at least one bite of some of America's best, and worst, local pizza eateries. Everything from Detroit-style deep dish to folded New York pie slices, Portnoy has tried almost any type of pizza you can think of. Each restaurant gets a rating, and if it's high enough, he's more than willing to say you should check them out.

Dave has taste-tested 16 pizza spots in Ohio. A New York guy with Boston sports allegiances and a Michigan Wolverines fan, Dave isn't the biggest fan of Ohio. He'll be the first to say Cleveland stinks, though he admits the smell is a bit better with LeBron James elsewhere. Anytime he's in Columbus, he's aware he's in enemy territory. Still, for the most part, he gives a fair review of the Ohio pies.

Of course, Dave's disdain for the state of Ohio has helped to keep him from trying anything outside of Cleveland, Columbus or Youngstown. Surely some Cincinnati or Dayton pies would be worth his time.

Below is the score Portnoy has given to all 16 Ohio pizza spots he's ranked over the years.

The Best Pizza Stops in Ohio, According to Dave Portnoy One Bite, Everyone Knows the Rules. Here's every score Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy has given to Ohio pizza restaurants over the years. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison

