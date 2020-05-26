Olivet College to Start Up on August 17th

With many Colleges and Universities still up in the air on when they’ll start classes again, Olivet College says they’ll start the Fall semester on August 17th.

In a release, the College says faculty and staff, the Barry Eaton District Health Department, other respected medical professionals, and other independent colleges across the state of Michigan are all providing input toward a plan to safely bring students back to campus for the residential college experience. The plan will address multiple scenarios, including, but not limited to, the following:

Recommendations regarding the academic calendar.

Preparation to offer courses both in person and through remote instruction.

A flexible plan that will allow the College to move to full remote learning if required at any time during the academic year.

Recommendations for safe and healthy student social engagement activities and internship, service learning, and travel abroad opportunities.

Steps to keep the campus safe and healthy for students, guests, employees, and staff.

Recommendations on having certain employees continue to work remotely.

No mention was made regarding the status of fall sports.

Olivet College President Steven M. Corey, Ph.D. says the smaller size of Olivet College is an asset as they plan to bring students back to campus.

"Our students have let us know that the reason they chose to come to Olivet College was because of our relationship-based environment, both in the classroom and beyond. Part of what makes a small, independent college experience so rewarding is that the student is never alone on their four-year journey. Students are guided and encouraged by faculty and staff who become more than mentors; they become family," said Corey.

Corey says they have every indication that their students are optimistic and ready to go. "We are thrilled that returning students have registered for classes, signed up for housing, and are continuing to stay engaged with professors, staff members, and classmates during the summer break.”

"Few places in the world will be coronavirus-free until a vaccine is available”, said Corey. “We also recognize that some faculty, staff, and students will not be able to return to a campus environment until the coronavirus threat is gone; Olivet College will be prepared to accommodate those needs, including remotely if need be.”

Summer classes and New Student Orientation have been moved to a virtual platform and all summer on-campus events have been canceled. Faculty and staff continue to work remotely. The College celebrated the Class of 2020 on May 16 with a virtual graduation and has pledged to honor the class with an on-campus commencement when it is deemed safe at a future date.