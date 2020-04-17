Oshtemo Township Firefighters Help Welcome Newborn Baby

Firefighters at the Oshtemo Township Fire Department helped an area couple whose baby was born en route to the hospital during the early morning hours Wednesday.

A few moments after Oshtemo Township firefighters received a call from dispatch stating a couple was on their way to a hospital with a mom in labor, the couple pulled into the fire station saying the baby girl had already arrived.

Temperatures were below freezing so the couple and their newborn infant were brought inside and two members of the department went to work ensuring the newborn's airways were clear and that mom was in good health until paramedics could arrive, according to Fox 17.

Both mom and baby were in good health and there were no major complications. The pair were later taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.