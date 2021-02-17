Barry County Sheriff’s Deputy Helps Deliver Baby Boy

A Barry County Sheriff's deputy helps deliver a baby boy possibly saving his life in the process.

The Barry County Sheriff's Office is taking the time to recognize one of its deputies after he aided in the delivery of a baby with an umbilical cord wrapped around its neck during the overnight hours.

Towards the end of January during the overnight hours, Barry County Sheriff's Deputy Elliott Hausler responded to a call for a woman in labor with contractions less than one minute apart. Anyone who has children knows when contractions are that close there is little time before a baby is brought into the world.

Deputy Hausler arrived on the scene to find the mother-to-be, Katelyn Rose Vanderband, on the bathroom floor of her residence. Katelyn told Deputy Hausler that the baby was coming and a head started to appear. Less than two minutes later a baby boy was delivered.

Deputy Hausler noticed the umbilical cord was around the baby's neck, so he gently moved it out of the way and tried to clear the child's airways. The baby was not making any sounds so Deputy Hausler gave the infant's bottom a pat and the little guy immediately began crying. Rhett Murphy Vanderband was born on January 20, 2021, at 12:45 a.m.

Just moments later EMS crews were on the scene and were able to take over from there.

Pictured above and below from left to right are Megan Green from the Barry County Dispatch, the baby's mother Katelyn Vanderband, baby Rhett Murphy Vanderband, the baby's father Kody Vanderband, and last but not least Barry County Sheriff's Deputy Elliot Hausler.

