Suspect At Large In Fatal Weekend Shooting In Kalamazoo

A shooting at a Kalamazoo apartment Sunday night left one man dead. The shooter remains at large.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department deputies say that a man was shot in the parking lot of the Canterbury House Apartments on Dragonfly Road. Deputies responded just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday night where they found the 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Bronson Hospital Kalamazoo and was later pronounced dead. Deputies said it appears that the victim was the intended target. The suspect fled the scene prior to law enforcement arrival and no description has been given at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at 269-383-8821 or Silent Observer Kalamazoo at 269-343-2100.