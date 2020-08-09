Overnight Repaving Project Begins on M-89 in Richland

Drivers that frequent the busy corner of Richland will see some improvement on the road beginning Monday with a week-long project.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that M-89 will be repaved between North 32nd Street (which recently became M-343) and Hatton Drive (currently known as Heather Lane on Google) will be repaved to improve the driving surface and extend the life of the road. The work is slated to begin on August 10th, but a majority of the work will take place after 8 p.m. on both August 11th and 12th.

The project should not hold up drivers during the daytime hours as MDOT crews will be closing lanes at night with have traffic regulators during the time period. The work is expected to conclude during the early morning of August 14th, weather permitting.

While traffic shouldn't be an issue during the project, there are a few options for detours if you so choose -

Detour 1 - Take North 34th Street to East DE Avenue. Take East DE Avenue to North 32nd Street.

Detour 2 - Take North 34th Street to East D Avenue. Head on East D Avenue to North 35th Steet. Travel on North 35th Street to East CD Avenue. Take East CD Avenue to North 32nd Street (M-343).

The portion of M-89 that is being repaved gets its fair share of daily drivers. The last study from MDOT in 2018 recorded just short of 10,000 drivers a day that use the portion of M-89 between North 32nd Street, largely due to four of the five Gull Lake schools in the district located in the area. The average drops to just 5300 drivers once east of North 34th Street.

In comparison, traveling on Gull Road from the corner of M-89 and M-343 sees the average elevate to roughly 11,800 drivers daily.