Owner Of Logan’s Roadhouse And Old Chicago Files For Bankruptcy

The parent company of area restaurants that include Old Chicago and Logan's Roadhouse locally has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

According to Wood TV8, CraftWorks Holdings, LLC, who owns those restaurants and others that include Gordon Biersch (who has locations scattered throughout the country, including McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport) and Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery (which has no Michigan locations) filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday.

CraftWorks Holdings, LLC and it's partners are the owners of over 260 locations across the nation and have franchisee's who own close to 80 other locations. The company says that even though they have filed for bankruptcy, business will continue as it usually does at it's locations.

CraftWorks and it's affiliates employ around 18,000 people.

