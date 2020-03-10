Paw Paw Will No Longer Be The Redskins

The Paw Paw school board voted to retire the Redskins mascot and name Monday night.

A reversal of opinions on the school board will change the Paw Paw nickname beginning next school year according to Wood TV 8,

In a board meeting Monday, members voted 6-1 to retire the nickname by the end of the school year. It’s a reversal from three years ago when the board voted 4-3 to keep the controversial name after months of heated debate.

The controversy of Paw Paw's mascot has been a heated one for the last 4 or 5 years. In fact, the ACLU got involved in the fight in September of 2018 by asking Walmart to stop selling Redskin gear.

A steering committee made up of students will be formed to select the new nickname and mascot for Paw Paw. The new name should be selected by July of this year.

