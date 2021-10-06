Pedestrian Hit by Car, Killed in Southeast Grand Rapids

A man has died after being struck by a car early Wednesday morning in southeast Grand Rapids.

According to Wood TV 8, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle around 6 a.m. near the intersection of Burton Street SE and Paris Avenue SE.

Before police got there, witnesses performed CPR on the man. He was transported to the hospital and later died of his injuries.

Police say the driver of the car remained on the scene and cooperated with officers.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

GRPD continue to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information should contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

This is a developing story.