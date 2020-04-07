Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Aiden From Calhoun County
Meet Aiden, the last of his litter waiting to find his own forever home at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan.
Aiden is listed as a male Terrier/Lab mix or possibly a Lab/Collie mix, but there is never a guarantee on the breed. He was born in October of 2019 and still has some puppy type behavior. Staff and volunteers describe Aiden as smart as a whip, very trainable and a pup who loves to play with his favorite people. Although his photo doesn’t show it, he is a pretty good-sized boy. Aiden has long legs and a solid foundation. Aiden plays well with other puppies except when it comes to food; he may do better with other non-related dogs (pending a meet and greet). Although he has not been tested with cats, he should be trainable.
Good boy Aiden would do best in a home with children 8 years or older. He may appear shy at the shelter but will open up more in a home environment though it may still take a little time to adjust. Having a fenced-in yard would help him gain confidence in his new surroundings. Aiden loves to play with toys, especially interactive toys with his best human friends. He will make a great new addition for the right family.
Would you like to make Aiden a part of your family? Click here to find an application to download and return to the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM).
Want to help but are not in a position to adopt a new family member? Staff at HSSCM could always use donations in the form of cleaning products but especially non-clumping kitty litter with low scent. They normally receive their litter from a company by shipment. Those shipments have been suspended due to COVID-19. HSSCM is located at 2500 Watkins Road Battle Creek, MI 49015. You can call them at 269-963-1796.