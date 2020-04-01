Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Cotton From Calhoun County

Cotton available for adoption at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Meet Cotton, a fluffy 6-month-old sweet boy looking for his forever family at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan.

Isn't he a handsome boy? Cotton is a grey and white medium to long haired boy who can be a little on the timid side when first meeting new people. At 6-months, he still has a lot of kitten in him and loves to play. He will let you hold him but prefers to come to you on his own terms, a typical cat🐱. What is not typical about Cotton is his love of water. 

The staff and volunteers at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say Cotton is the epitome of a cat. His ideal home would be a quiet one. Cotton would do well with older or respectful children. He would be a great only pet. He may do well with other cats but can a bit of stinker to them sometimes. He could adjust to a dog if given a slow and positive introduction. One thing is for sure, Cotton will make the perfect companion for the right person, couple or family.

Are you interested in making Cotton a fur-ever part of your family? Click here to find an application to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Thinking of adding a furry family member but looking someone that is a little less kitten? Check out Eli. Eli is a very handsome tuxedoed gent. Eli is an adult so he is more interested in snuggling than playing at this point. He is all around laid back good boy.

