Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Molly From Calhoun County

Meet Molly, this first featured pet of the New Year available for adoption at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan.

Molly just might be one of the sweetest good girls I've met yet. She can be a little shy in the first moments you meet but she warms up quickly and just eats up love and attention. Hand to heart, Molly is a dog I would love to make part of my family but it would not be the ideal home for her and she deserves the best.

Miss Molly is still working on her manners and being on a leash but was nothing but a doll on her visit to our studios. She would love to have her own family to snuggle on the couch with as well as play outside.

Molly is listed as a Labrador Retriever & Hound mix but the staff and volunteers at HSSCM say it's just a guess. She is on the smaller end of a medium sized dog and is still growing. She has a beautiful brindle marbling with a small patch of white on her chest.

This sweet timid girl is scared of cats but could possibly do better with them once she has the security of her own home and plenty of time to settle into it. Molly is still getting used to other dogs but may do well with a calm and well socialized dog. Kids above 6 years of age are preferred for Molly with middle school aged children being ideal. A fenced in yard may be necessary.

More about Molly:

Born: July 2019

Short length coat

Up to date on vaccinations

Spayed/neutered

Would you like to make Miss Molly a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application. Molly doesn't do well meeting new people while in her kennel so prior arrangements would need to be made to meet her.

If Molly is not the right fit for your family, there are plenty of other cats and dogs at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan just waiting to find their home.