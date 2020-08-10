Pilot Parking Program Begins in Battle Creek Downtown Lots

Visitors to Battle Creek will start seeing signs for parking downtown that are part of a pilot program that is being tested until early next year.

The City announced on August 7th that the new Passport Parking app has become available for visitors that use city parking lots. Currently, the City allows two hours of free parking during the workday hours. With the program, the City is hoping to regulate parking downtown better with vehicles being able to move within the city and regulate vehicles that stay longer. With the app, drivers will be charged $1.85 for each hour beyond the two free hours, broken down to $1.50 for each hour and a 35-cent transaction fee. A maximum charge is currently $5 for an all-day pass.

In order to use the parking in these areas, drivers will note the zone number that they are parking in. If you plan on being downtown beyond two hours, visit passportparking.com and follow the instructions for more time in that zone. As a reminder, the cap for the day is $5.

The City may implement the program if it goes well, adding payment kiosks to allow payments without a mobile device. The app will be used for the Jackson Street and State Street lots, along with the RiverWalk parking ramp.

ABM, who currently monitors the parking lots downtown, will begin to alert visitors over the next two weeks of time violations and receive warnings. A third violation will result in a $5 fine.

The enforcement of time in these areas will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Parking is free outside of this window along with Saturday and Sunday. There is also no street parking downtown between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. daily.

The City is not being required to fund this pilot program. The trial is expected to last until January 2021.