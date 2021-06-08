Griffin's three long seasons in Detroit didn't amount to much, but getting traded to a good team has brought Blake roaring back to life.

Before being let go by the hapless Pistons and picked up by the super team that is the Brooklyn Nets, Blake Griffin had zero dunks this season. But last night in the playoffs he posterized Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo with a dunk that left Pistons fans scratching their heads wondering why he could never perform at that level while here.

At least Piston fans have a sense of humor about the situation, posting memes and videos on Twitter about how Blake Griffin is suddenly back from the dead and a great player again, after having pretty much sucked for three season in Detroit.

Even mainstream sports networks were having fun with Griffin's apparent resurrection.

It wasn't the first time an all-star athlete found new life outside of the Motor City, and it certainly won't be the last, but diehard Piston fans find the whole thing more than a little to hard to handle.

The beauty in that post may be in the comments where one reader asked a pretty good question:

When your coworkers suck and you want to change jobs how much effort do you put in at work?

Ouch! That hurts. Especially since the Pistons actually got a little momentum going this season before crawling to the end.

Just to spark your memories, it wasn't all bad for Blake in Detroit. His first full season there he averaged a career high 24.5 points per game, but then it shrunk down to just over 12 points last season and that's when the honeymoon was over.

And if it's any consolation, Blake is only averaging 10 points per game in Brooklyn, with limited playing time, UNTIL the Nets lost starter James Harden, freeing up some more time for Blake, leading to highlight dunks like the one above.