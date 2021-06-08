Michigan Potatoes – Good Food – Good Fuel

The Michigan Potato Industry Commission wants to make sure you have some ready recipes to enjoy some of Michigan’s prized potatoes this year. It is offering a free cookbook you can download from the Michigan Potato site to rival the main and side dishes you’ll find at many of the state’s top restaurants. All are relatively easy for even the most novice of home chefs, and all make it easy to enjoy some innovative and tantalizing potato dishes.

The recipe book includes dishes named everything from Crispy Ranch Smashed Potatoes, to Grilled Michigan Yellow Potato Planks, and even Gluten-Free Michigan Potato Brownies.

Michigan potatoes are a prized crop. Many are headed for potato chip factories.

Many people are surprised about the state's potato facts. We have more than 46,000 acres in the state devoted to potato production. That ranks Michigan 8th in the nation for potato output. Most of the potato farms in Michigan have been passed down through several generations of the same family.

Many of Michigan’s potato farms produce Russets which many snack companies consider ideal for potato chips. But other varieties are also produced in Michigan including, based on color variations, red, yellow, white, purple, and blue. And then there’s the fingerling potato as well.

While potatoes make for fun eating. There’s also a serious side. They are an athletic powerhouse. The potato commission notes some of the benefits for athletes on its website:

A By-The-Numbers Look At How Potatoes Power Athletic Performance

26 grams of carbohydrate: Count on the quality carbs in potatoes for optimal mental and physical performance. Plus, potatoes contain as much if not more of several essential vitamins and minerals than spaghetti, brown rice or whole wheat bread (compared on a per-serving basis).

620 Milligrams of Potassium: With more potassium than a medium-sized banana, potatoes are perfect for aiding muscle, cardiovascular and nervous system function during long endurance events.

110 Calories for Energy: Easily digestible and more energy dense than any other popular vegetable, potatoes are a good choice to fuel the demands of racing a triathlon.

So enjoy the recipes and then fuel up for your next multisport race. There are plenty in Michigan. Of both.