Plasma From Recovered Covid-19 Patients Being Sought In Kalamazoo

For those who have been diagnosed as being Covid-19 positive and have recovered fully, there may be a way your plasma helps defeat the virus. The FDA says, "Because you fought the infection, your plasma now contains COVID-19 antibodies. These antibodies provided one way for your immune system to fight the virus when you were sick, so your plasma may be able to be used to help others fight off the disease."

Currently there are tests being performed at Ascension Borgess Hospital as part of a national test to see if the plasma in fully recovered patients can be introduced into sick patients in order to heal and possibly build up an immunity. Dr. Thomas Rohs spoke to WMUK about the process and told them that this national trial has it's successes and failures, stating: "This has been done many times before with other coronaviruses with, frankly, somewhat mixed results. In some cases, it's worked out quite well. And in other cases, it has not shown a benefit." It seems as though the challenge will be to get this particular virus to cooperate with the test. Unfortunately the trial has been conducted on only 3 people with mixed results and the hospital needs a much larger scale of patients to know whether or not it will be highly successful.