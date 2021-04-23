Should The Police Inform You When They Catch Your Kids With Marijuana And Alcohol Democrats Say No

In a sane world when your underage children are caught with marijuana or alcohol by the police they would contact you to let you know. Many parents could stop that right in its track or at least become aware of what their children are up to and deal with it in the best way they can.

That is in a sane world, not a Democrat world.

The bongino.com site is reporting on a bill backed by the state of New Jersey Democrat Party that makes it illegal for the police to inform parents when their minor children are caught smoking marijuana or drinking alcohol. In fact, they not only can not inform the parents that they found their underage children smoking weed or drinking alcohol they cannot even detain them.

That bill was signed into law by Democrat Governor Phil Murphy just about a month ago.

It gets even better, remember I told you this is not in a sane world but a Democrat world. If the police do inform the parents they can and most likely will be arrested and face criminal charges themselves.

See I told you it was not a sane world but a Democrat world.

The New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association put out a statement that in part stated:

“This language is an attack on law enforcement officers by making us the target of punishment rather than the individuals breaking the law. This language will have dangerous consequences for the public and the police.”

The statement went on today:

“The legislation is treacherous to you because it creates a penalty of 3rd Degree Deprivation of Civil Rights if an officer uses the odor or possession of marijuana or alcoholic beverages as the reason for initiating an investigatory stop of a person. The new law states a law enforcement officer can not use the odor of marijuana or alcohol as reasonable articulable suspicion to initiate an investigatory stop. The new law states a minor CAN NOT consent to be searched and that a law enforcement officer no longer has probable cause to search a minor for illegally using marijuana or alcohol. And if an officer violates a minor’s rights by using pot or alcohol as the reason for a search then the officer will be charged with deprivation of civil rights.

This bill dangerously ties your hands. It establishes penalties of only warnings for illegal use by minors of marijuana or alcohol BUT it essentially prevents an officer from even approaching a person suspected of being a minor. Absent the commission of another crime or clear legal guidance officers are being forced to ask themselves if writing a warning is worth risking being accused and charged with a 3rd-degree crime? The mere smell of marijuana and its use in your presence will no longer be grounds to search an individual.”

Parents can only be informed of their underage children’s marijuana and alcohol use if they are found to be repeat offenders. What police personal will take a chance of ever informing the parents, they will be attacked by the Democrats who backed this bill?

It gets even better, this legislation was put in as a last-minute amendment to a larger set of bills so the public and especially parents were unable to give their feedback to their state legislators.

Shows you how much they care about what the people and especially parents think.

Welcome to the new world of the Democrats.

By the way, will any state that passes a law like this also pass a companion bill that releases parents of all responsibility/liability for children?

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595