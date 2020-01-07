Police Look for Suspect in Barry County Armed Robbery

Michigan State Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery in Barry County.

Fox 17 reports that the robbery occurred around 2:40p.m. on Monday at Little’s Country Store on Thornapple Lake Road near Nashville.

The suspect was wearing a green hoodie and black pants a the time of the robbery. Witnesses told police the suspect's vehicle is a black sedan that may have tint on the top and bottom of the windshield and chrome trim on the back windows.

According to a Facebook post from the store, no one was injured. Little's Country Store says in the comments that the suspect was armed with a gun.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Wayland Post at 269-792-2213.