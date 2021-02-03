Portage Michigan Home Improvement Company Helps Disabled Veterans

In these very troubled times, it is nice to find a story that most people could smile about. I found one of those stores. Frank Mumford is the owner of a company named SIR Home Improvements located in Portage Michigan. Frank decided to reach out and do something nice for disabled veterans.

MLive is reporting that twice a year Frank, through his Baths for the Brave program chooses a disabled veteran to receive an updated bathroom to help them with their disability. He chooses these veterans on Memorial and Veterans day.

There are 10 home-improvement companies in the United States that have joined forces under the Baths for the Brave program with their goal to improve the lives of veterans.

In a news release through SIR Frank stated:

“I wanted to do something for our veterans in honor of my father who served as a Marine during World War II…Over the years, we’ve worked with a great many disabled people to help them maintain their independence at home by installing walk-in showers and walk-in tubs…I know from personal experience what a life-changing difference this can make for someone who may otherwise be faced with moving into assisted living.”

According to the article last Veterans Day a veteran from Van Buren County a Sgt. James Hurley was chosen. He is a veteran of the Iraqi War veteran and became the first Michigan veteran selected by SIR as part of the program.

If you would like to nominate a veteran please go to baths4thebrave.com or call 800-747-4633.

