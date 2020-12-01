Predictions of Kilpatrick Release Falling Flat

A lot of people have been waiting patiently for disgraced former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick to be released from prison. After all, a Detroit state legislator and his sister both claimed at the start of the month it would be happening any day. It’s not the first time that someone advanced the claim that he was on the way out. The latest claims were based on the idea that Federal Bureau of Prison administrators were agreeing to his early release because of the COVID-19 virus outbreak. Another claim was that he was in poor health and would do better on the outside.

But the federal prison system has not opened the cell door for Kilpatrick. Or any other for that matter. There are no indications from prison administrators that it will happen, and none that they had agreed to what his sister and Democratic State Representative Kate Whitsett were claiming.

While many were ready to applaud his release, just as many were ready to challenge the former Detroit mayor’s early release. Kilpatrick is in the midst of serving his 7th year of a long, 28-year prison term. His trial captured national attention as federal prosecutors presented a string of allegations involving corruption and racketeering. Kilpatrick though has been steadfast in maintaining his innocence. He served as a Democratic Mayor of Detroit for about 7 years between 2001 and 2008. He was convicted on five counts of extortion, along with mail, wire and tax fraud, racketeering, and bribery.