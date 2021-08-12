Barry County Woman Missing Since July 21, 2021

No one has seen or heard from the 41-year-old mother and grandmother since July 21, 2021.

Deputies with the Barry County Sheriff's Office are searching for Rachel Hazen. Family and friends of the 41-year-old say this is completely out of character for the mother and grandmother. She is normally in touch with her family regularly. Rachel is originally from the Battle Creek and Bellevue areas and had been living in Nashville, Michigan.

Both Rachel and her vehicle are missing. Her vehicle is a 2005 silver Ford Escape. The vehicle does not have a license plate.

Rachel is described as a 41-year-old white female, standing 5 feet and 3 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds (though she had lost weight before going missing). Rachel has blonde hair and big blue eyes.

Rachel has a tattoo of a small rainbow and three stars on her wrist, pierced ears, and a pierced tongue. Rachel also has multiple scars from surgeries. One scar on her left collar bone/shoulder area, and knee. Her right-hand fingers were broken at one point and never healed correctly.

Rachel was last seen on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, when she had been seen and spoken to family members. Calls to her phone have since gone directly to voicemail.

Anyone with information on Rachel's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Barry County Sheriff's Office at 269-948-4801 or Barry County Dispatch at 269-948-4800. If you believe it is an emergency call 911.

View photos of Rachel and her missing person flyer below

Courtesy of Missing: Rachel Hazen

Courtesy of the family of Rachel Hazen

Courtesy of the family of Rachel Hazen

Courtesy of the family of Rachel Hazen

While it may seem like there are more missing persons than 5 or 10 years ago, there are not. Media coverage and social media have raised more awareness about those who have gone missing. By scrolling through the photos below you can help reunite a family with a missing child.