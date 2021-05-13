This House Might Tumble into Lake Michigan Tomorrow – Someone Just Bought It

Sure, living on Lake Michigan might be a dream for many of us, but would you take a chance on a property that is in real danger of falling victim to eroding into the lake?

That's the fate of this home perched high above Lake Michigan in Racine, Wisconsin. The home was recently sold but garnered quite a bit of attention after seeing the perilous predicament the new property owners face.

The home sold for about half of the asking price. However, maybe the buyer is gambling on making a homestead somewhere else on the 11 acre property.

The LaCrosse Tribune reports the listing agent

remembered one occasion where an Illinois couple called her, saying they were driving up to check out the house, interested in living in a ranch home overlooking Lake Michigan. The Realtor thought to herself: “Uh, have they seen the drone photos I took?” The peril didn’t click for a lot of potential buyers until [she] made it clear how likely it was the house could end up at the bottom of the lake without some serious work being done.

So would it worth it to you to make your lakefront living dreams a reality to gamble on the unstable Lake Michigan bluffs?

Take a look for yourself at these photos of the home.

House Perched on Unstable Lake Michigan Bluff Just Sold for a Quarter Million Dollars A house in Racine, Wisconsin sits uneasily on a bluff overlooking Lake Michigan that is in danger of eroding away.

Want to check out some more great places to live on water Here are our suggestions for the best beach towns in America. And keep scrolling for the best places in the midwest and Michigan.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest