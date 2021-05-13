This House Might Tumble into Lake Michigan Tomorrow – Someone Just Bought It
Sure, living on Lake Michigan might be a dream for many of us, but would you take a chance on a property that is in real danger of falling victim to eroding into the lake?
That's the fate of this home perched high above Lake Michigan in Racine, Wisconsin. The home was recently sold but garnered quite a bit of attention after seeing the perilous predicament the new property owners face.
The home sold for about half of the asking price. However, maybe the buyer is gambling on making a homestead somewhere else on the 11 acre property.
The LaCrosse Tribune reports the listing agent
remembered one occasion where an Illinois couple called her, saying they were driving up to check out the house, interested in living in a ranch home overlooking Lake Michigan. The Realtor thought to herself: “Uh, have they seen the drone photos I took?” The peril didn’t click for a lot of potential buyers until [she] made it clear how likely it was the house could end up at the bottom of the lake without some serious work being done.
So would it worth it to you to make your lakefront living dreams a reality to gamble on the unstable Lake Michigan bluffs?
Take a look for yourself at these photos of the home.
House Perched on Unstable Lake Michigan Bluff Just Sold for a Quarter Million Dollars
Want to check out some more great places to live on water Here are our suggestions for the best beach towns in America. And keep scrolling for the best places in the midwest and Michigan.
