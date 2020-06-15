Kalamazoo County Commissioners tomorrow are planning to look at a tough issue. They are the latest leadership group of a Michigan County or city to debate whether to declare racism a public health crisis. An official resolution to that end is on the Board of Commissioners' agenda. It would expand the role of the county’s Equity Taskforce, and emphasize racial equity as a foundation of how the county government is organized. County Commissioner Stephanie Moore announced the move late last week. Among other things, she claims the COVID-19 virus is highlighting racial disparities in health care, while the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer highlights the issue in general. Mlive reports Commissioner Moore is saying all related issues are on the table, including the potential of defunding local law enforcement.

