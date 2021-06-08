Renk Interview with Rep Peter Meijer About His Tweets on Memorial Day

I asked Congressman Peter Meijer from Michigan's 3rd Congressional District, to come on air to elaborate on a couple of tweets he chose to send on Memorial Day. Memorial Day, is a day in which we are supposed to honor those who died in service of our country. On this Day Rep. Meijer decided to also call some Republicans “treacherous snakes” who are “salivating for civil war”.

He tweeted in part the following:

"Memories + knowledge that for too many it’s a reminder of a father, mother, wife, husband, son, daughter gone. Our shared obligation to make this nation worthy of their sacrifice,"

He continued with the following:

"And then there are those who take this sacrifice for granted, waxing patriotic while salivating for civil war," he continued. "Claiming they need to destroy the Republic in order to save it in the ultimate betrayal of oaths sworn. Those treacherous snakes can go straight to hell."

I wanted to ask Congressman Meijer who exactly are these “treacherous snakes” who are “salivating for civil war”?

I also asked him why I have not seen one of his interviews on CNN in which he attacked or spoke ill of anything Biden or the Democrats are doing to this country through their proxies in Black Lives Matter and Antifa?

As I stated to Rep. Meijer, you want to see an attack against our Democracy then open your eyes and ears and see what the Democratic Party is doing not only to the country but to our society.

He answered those questions and more. I hope you enjoy the interview:

