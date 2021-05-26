Renk’s Interview With MI. Rep Peter Meijer On Jan. 6th Commission

My first interview with the newly elected Congressman from Michigan's 3rd Congressional District, Peter Meijer was back on January 22nd. I asked Representative Meijer why he was one of only 10 Republicans in the House to vote for the Impeachment of President Trump.

In that first week, he decided to vote for the impeachment of President Trump because he felt that he incited the storming of the Capitol building.

During my interview, he addresses two things President Trump said during his speech that he felt incited a very small part of the crowd. Please listen to my interview below to hear what those two statements are.

Congressmen Meijer stated in his opinion piece published in the Detroit News the following: “Before the assault, Trump had addressed the crowd and urged his loyalists to march on the Capitol, “to try and give our Republicans, the weak ones … give them the pride and boldness they need to take back our country.” What Trump actually said was: “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.” President Trump did end his speech stating: “So we're going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue, I love Pennsylvania Avenue, and we're going to the Capitol and we're going to try and give — the Democrats are hopeless, they're never voting for anything. Not even one vote — but we're going to try and give our Republicans, the weak ones because the strong ones don't need any of our help, we're going to try and give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country. So let's walk down Pennsylvania Avenue. I want to thank you all. God bless you. And God bless America. Thank you all for being here. This time I asked him to come on to explain why he was one of 35 House Republicans to vote for a politically motivated commission. This commission will be run by the Democrats with Republicans in the back seat. This would be the 5th taxpayer-paid “investigation” into what occurred on January 6th, apparently, these 252 politicians believe we are flush with so much money that they have no problem spending other people’s money for a 5th investigation. Those current investigations are: Department of Justice

2 in Senate Committees

Architect of the Capitol given $10 million for a full review of the capital for ways to further secure it A valuable piece of information is the appointment of the Chair of the “investigation” goes to Schumer and Pelosi. The Schumer and Pelosi Chair will then in turn appoint the staff of that committee which in turn will make all the staff Democrats. I asked the Congressman why he agreed to something that's going to be so political in nature and was established by the Democrats as a vehicle to be able to continue to pound Republicans into the next election year. Part of his reply was: "This is where I think we are completely missing the forest for the trees. So to clear away a couple of things the bipartisan Independent Commission that had been negotiated between Republicans and Democrats and John Katko from New York, he had taken the ranking member on Homeland Security and Republican concerns with what the caucus wanted out of a commission"

To hear the rest please listen to my interview below.

Many Republican lawmakers, including House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy, have argued that any Jan. 6th commission should also investigate violence associated with last summer's Black Lives Matter/Antifa protests.

I agree that the domestic terrorism committed by Biden/Democrat supporters like Black Lives Matter and Antifa should be part of that commission or a second commission should be created and the chair should be appointed by McCarthy and McConnell.

Has Representative Meijer called for a commission to investigate all of the insurrectionist acts by Biden/Democrat supporters?

Please listen to my interview with Congressman Peter Meijer to find out:

