Yesterday I spoke on-air with the former Calhoun County Sheriff and current CEO/Director of Michigan's Sheriffs Association. I ask him how the morale of the police forces around the state is, given the fact that they have been under siege by an entire political party and social justice groups.

He spoke about the difficulty of recruiting new officers and about the following:

Qualified Immunity: On this issue, he explained in depth the definition of qualified immunity and how it is applied to only civil cases and not criminal. Also, this qualified immunity must be granted via a judge. In a letter written by the National Sheriff's Association addressed to Speaker Pelosi and Minority leader Kevin MC they wrote:

This bill provision seeks to eliminate qualified immunity as a defense to peace officers. The bill would eliminate as a defense or immunity to suit against a peace officer that the officer acted in good faith, or that he or she believed, reasonably or otherwise, that his or her conduct was lawful at the time when the conduct was committed; or, that the rights, privileges, or immunities secured by the Constitution and laws were not clearly established at the time of their deprivation; or, that the officer could not reasonable have been expected to know whether his or her conduct was lawful. This bill provision will have a devastating impact on law enforcement and endanger peace officers and the public.

Ban on No-Knock Warrants in Drug Cases

Stop Militarizing Law Enforcement Act

Incentivizing Banning of Chokeholds

I hope you enjoy the interview, you will learn a lot.

