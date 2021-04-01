Renk Podcast: Discussion With David Kallman Lawyer For Barber Kark Manke fined $9,000

David A. Kallman has over 30 years of litigation experience with over 300 trials. His experience includes constitutional law, administrative law, church-state relations, homeschooling and education law, etc.

David has been the lawyer for Karl Manke from Karl Manke’s Barber & Beauty on Main Street in Owosso Michigan since the beginning of his legal challenges. As you know Karl has been in a bit of trouble with the state because he did not keep his business closed as long as Whitmer wanted him to. He said he could no longer keep his business closed and still pay his bills.

Just the other day the Barber Board in Michigan fined Karl $9,000.00 for having a comb in his pocket and for protesting Governor Whitmer’s illegal and unconstitutional Executive Orders. A blatant violation of Karl’s 1st Amendment right to free speech.

David Kallman sent me the following:

“It is outrageous that the Whitmer Administration continues its vendetta against Karl Manke by Imposing $9,000.00 in fines for having a comb in his pocket and for exercising his First Amendment right to protest the Governor’s illegal, unconstitutional and unenforceable Executive Orders. For the Board to impose the maximum fines allowed for a first offense after 60 years with no complaints is evidence of the state’s bias and vindictiveness. Karl will be filing an immediate appeal and we will see what the court has to say about this improper ruling.”

Last Tuesday David came on my show to discuss this new development in the Karl Manke vs Whitmer saga, please enjoy: