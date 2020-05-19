What’s Behind Selling Marijuana But We Can’t Get A Haircut?

Another protest event against Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to get underway at noon tomorrow. The Michigan Conservative Coalition is organizing the event labeled “Operation Haircut”. The protest is working off the plight of Owosso barber Karl Manke, and his fight with the state to reopen and earn a living contrary to the Governor’s virus shutdown. Beginning at noon tomorrow (Wednesday the 20th), barbers and some trained volunteers will set up on the state capitol lawn in Lansing to offer free haircuts. A Conservative Coalition co-founder says the idea is to point out the Governor is determining that marijuana shops are allowed to stay open while barbers and hair salons are not, questioning the reasoning behind that decision.

The protest is also helping to keep the spotlight on the plight of 77-year-old barber Karl Manke from Owosso. After a local Circuit Court Judge refused to approve a cease and desist order from the state against him, the state administratively shut him down by pulling his business license. Typically, a hearing is held before that can be done. And now the state is delaying a hearing in his case until July, forcing him to stay closed. The Coalition says that it comes across like a police state. Among the requests by the group for those attending the protest is that people leave flags or banners at home unless it is a US flag. The same goes for open-carry weapons. The group wants no weapons shown on site. The Coalition says anything that might interfere with the primary message of the protest gives media outlets something else to focus on.