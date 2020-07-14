Ribfest Food Truck Event Cancelled For This Weekend

There have been so many ups and downs this year (mainly downs) and things continue to change, especially with the Coronavirus continuing to infect more and more people. Sadly this has affected the events we hold every year. Ribfest was an unfortunate casualty of Covid-19. We tried the best we could to hold an event that, although wouldn't be as extravagant as Ribfest, would at least capture the fun, if only for a few hours.

Unfortunately, due to Executive Order 2020-110 (COVID-19) (June 1, 2020), The Ribfest Food Truck event presented by Firekeepers Casino Hotel has been cancelled. Please consider donating to The Arc Community Advocates at : https://bit.ly/Achievewithus or purchase a Kalamazoo Menu Card at : https://www.kalamazoomenu.com/kalamazoo-menuship. From now until August 1st, a portion of the proceeds will go back to our Ribfest Partner of 35 years, The Arc Community Advocates.

The entire point was to have something and somewhere we could safely gather and be able to enjoy good music and great food from the awesome vendors that set up shop in the Arcadia Creek Festival site every year. Unfortunately that's just not doable. We're still partnering with Arc Community Advocates and we highly suggest you keep an eye on the Virtual Ribfest 2020 tab on our website for your chance to save at local restaurants and to score some Virtual Ribfest 2020 swag. More info on that is coming.