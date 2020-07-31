A Fun Look At Kalamazoo Ribfest Throughout The Years

As we sit on what should have been day 2 of the 3 day annual Kalamazoo Ribfest Presented by Firekeepers Casino Hotel, I find myself totally bummed out. This should have been an exciting day filled with amazing food, awesome bands, good friends, drinks and beautiful weather. Sadly the only option we have this year is to throw our own Kalamazoo Ribfest at home, that's what I plan on doing. This is the first time in 35 years that Kalamazoo Ribfest has had to have been cancelled. It figures too, because it's the first weekend in my time that there's been totally perfect weather for all three days.

Sadly though, it's important we move on and stay positive that things will get better and we will have a chance to gather next year in 2021 for the biggest and best Kalamazoo Ribfest we've ever seen. But let's not forget the past few years. Since my first Ribfest in 2018, I've enjoyed just how special it is that we can get national recording artists to come perform for us while enjoying some of the best BBQ I've ever had. It's a pretty unique event we get to partake in. So my idea is let's jump in the digital time machine and reflect on the past few Ribfest events.

We've hosted all sorts of acts from Vince Neil, Survivor, Lita Ford, Spin Doctors, Everclear, Joan Osborne, En Vouge and so many great local acts, that I'm excited to get back to the fun in 2021. Enjoy a blast from the past.

