“Rona Violations Lead To Fines Against Michigan Businesses

The state is continuing it’s COVID-19 virus workplace rules enforcement this week. It’s imposing fines totaling over $51,000 against 19 businesses across the state. The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration claims the businesses were flagrant in their failure to keep workers safe. The fines are the result of onsite reviews by state inspectors.

Several of the affected businesses are in southern Michigan, but none in Calhoun County. They range from a home improvement company in Bangor, to a glass company in Kalamazoo, to roofing companies in Kalamazoo and Lansing. The largest fine, $7,000, is being assessed against a tire installation and repair shop in the Detroit area. Like most of the other 19 cited by the state, mask violations and social distancing were the primary issues. The business also did not have its own

COVID-19 virus safety plan as required by the state.

MIOSHA says it has information and staff ready to help business owners if they need help figuring out what to do.