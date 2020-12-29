Saugatuck Schools Closes In On New Mascot

Another West Michigan school district is in the process of changing the name of their mascot after it will formally be retired at the end of 2020.

Saugatuck Public Schools announced in July and later approved by the school board in August to retire their current Indians mascot. Since then, the small Allegan County community, along with neighboring Douglas, has been working to determine the new name of their athletic teams.

On December 14th, Saugatuck Superintendent Dr. Tim Travis announced the eight semifinalists that were narrowed down from 90 names by the selection committee and the Board of Education. Students, parents, faculty, alumni and the community responded with over 250 entries in the beginning.

The selection committee then cut down the 90 entrants to 24 and moved them to an advisory group of 23 people. The committee then eliminated more entries through use of a rubric to come down to the eight semifinalists. Here are the semifinalists -

Mariners

Trailblazers

Eagles

Steelhead

Wave

Lakers

Storm

Sturgeon

The community has until January 3rd to narrow down to the final mascot before the design of the new logo(s) will be determined. Graphic design students at Saugatuck High School will create mock-up logos to be voted on sometime in late January-early February.

If you would like to vote for the semifinalists, visit here. You will be asked to make your top three choices.

This is just one of many changes in the school district as two of their buildings - the elementary and the middle/high schools - will begin renovations in April following the approval of a $35.6 million bond proposal approved in March 2020.

Saugatuck Public Schools becomes the second West Michigan to instill a new mascot within the past year. In January 2020, Paw Paw Public Schools approved the retirement of their Redskins mascot after several years of discussion and controversy. In June, the school board moved towards the new Red Wolves mascot, with approval on the name and logos in July.